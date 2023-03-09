Wolf Creek Road in Fayette County to close for bridge work

Road closed sign generic
Road closed sign generic(Atlanta News First)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Wolf Creek Road will be closed Monday, March 20 until 5 p.m. on Friday, March 24 for bridge repairs according to a statement from the West Virginia Department of Highways (WVDOH).

The statement said that local traffic will have access to all properties along Wolf Creek Road via County Route 9/1, Crooked Run Road, and County Route 12, Pleasant View Road.

They also ask that motorists to be cautious while traveling through the work zone and obey all traffic control signs and devices.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara Pettry, 30, and Brooklyn Pettry, 3
Raleigh County firefighter community comes together to support family following fatal car wreck
Crews responding to train derailment in Summers County
Robots get to work at Golden Corral in Beckley
Robots get to work at Golden Corral in Beckley
1 fatality in crash on Route 460 at Limestone Rd in Claypool Hill
1 fatality in crash on Route 460 at Limestone Rd in Claypool Hill
An inmate death has been reported at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) in Beaver.
Death reported at Southern Regional Jail

Latest News

Arrest graphic
Man arrested for shooting at Lynchburg park
(FILE)
UVA Health studying effects multiple concussions have on the brain
Bill placing audio recorders in special education restrooms headed to governor
The event will happen March 31 and April 1.
Wellness Weekend for Women coming to Pipestem