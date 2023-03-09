Wolf Creek Road in Fayette County to close for bridge work

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Wolf Creek Road will be closed Monday, March 20 until 5 p.m. on Friday, March 24 for bridge repairs according to a statement from the West Virginia Department of Highways (WVDOH).

The statement said that local traffic will have access to all properties along Wolf Creek Road via County Route 9/1, Crooked Run Road, and County Route 12, Pleasant View Road.

They also ask that motorists to be cautious while traveling through the work zone and obey all traffic control signs and devices.

