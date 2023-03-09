Wellness Weekend for Women coming to Pipestem

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Brenda Workman lives in Princeton, and she is an advocate for healthy eating and living. She is hosting ‘Wellness Weekend for Women’ at Pipestem State Park. The event is happening Friday March 31 and Saturday April 1.

Workman was featured on WVVA’s community affairs show in January. She lost 60 lbs. by switching to a plant-based diet. She was also able to get off some of her medications, which she credits to her change in diet, too. You can watch that interview with Workman here. You can watch a shorter interview here.

Workman is also a “Licensed Food for Life Instructor & Plant-Based Enthusiast,” according to her website. During the Wellness Weekend, Workman will share her personal weight loss story and how participates can also make dietary changes. The event will also feature Kimberly Moore, with Jazzercise in Princeton, W.Va.

The event is $145 per person or $199 for two people. The deadline to register is March 14. You can register on Workman’s website here.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.