W. Va. Teachers’ Aide bill nearing passage

By Annie Moore
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A bill that would put teachers’ aides in all of West Virginia’s first, second, and third grade classrooms is nearing passage.

The initiative was spearheaded by Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw in hopes of stepping up the level of one-on-one help for struggling students.

Studies show students who are not performing at grade level by third grade have significant challenges ever catching up.

This bill aims to help elevate those students before it’s too late.

According to delegate Christopher Toney, the legislation is currently in the senate finance committee.

“Whatever comes back will eventually have to go to conference committee, but that’s our priority in the House to get our aides in up to third and giving our counties and our teachers the resources they need,” he said.

All legislation under consideration at this point in the session has passed through either the House or Senate already.

Lawmakers have until this Saturday to take their legislation to the finish line.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara Pettry, 30, and Brooklyn Pettry, 3
Raleigh County firefighter community comes together to support family following fatal car wreck
Crews responding to train derailment in Summers County
1 fatality in crash on Route 460 at Limestone Rd in Claypool Hill
1 fatality in crash on Route 460 at Limestone Rd in Claypool Hill
Robots get to work at Golden Corral in Beckley
Robots get to work at Golden Corral in Beckley
An inmate death has been reported at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) in Beaver.
Death reported at Southern Regional Jail

Latest News

CIT
Southern WV law enforcement, first responders take first Crisis Intervention Training in the area
Girls in Stem event at Wade Center
Girls in Stem event at Wade Center
Girls in Stem event at Wade Center
Girls in Stem event at Wade Center
Robots get to work at Golden Corral in Beckley
Robots get to work at Golden Corral in Beckley