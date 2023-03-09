W. Va. Teachers’ Aide bill nearing passage

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A bill that would put teachers’ aides in all of West Virginia’s first, second, and third grade classrooms is nearing passage.

The initiative was spearheaded by Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw in hopes of stepping up the level of one-on-one help for struggling students.

Studies show students who are not performing at grade level by third grade have significant challenges ever catching up.

This bill aims to help elevate those students before it’s too late.

According to delegate Christopher Toney, the legislation is currently in the senate finance committee.

“Whatever comes back will eventually have to go to conference committee, but that’s our priority in the House to get our aides in up to third and giving our counties and our teachers the resources they need,” he said.

All legislation under consideration at this point in the session has passed through either the House or Senate already.

Lawmakers have until this Saturday to take their legislation to the finish line.

