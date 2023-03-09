UVA Health studying effects multiple concussions have on the brain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A study by UVA Health is looking into the effects of suffering multiple head injuries.

Researchers say the worst thing you can do after a concussion is get another one before the brain has had a chance to heal.

The brain swells following a head injury, causing lymphatic vessels to stop working. These clean and heal the brain. Neuropsychologist Donna Broshek says if more damage is done when lymphatic vessels are shut down, then the effects can be much worse.

“If you have a second concussion before you fully recovered from the first, your recovery is going to be longer,” Broshek said. “But if you recover back to yourself, back to your baseline before you get another one, it appears that those two concussions look the same.”

Broshek says that it is important to not be cooped up in your bed for too long when you’re dealing with a concussion, as it could actually lengthen recovery time.

