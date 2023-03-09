Town of Tazewell taking donations for A Child Shall Lead Them food panty

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - In 1992 the Inner Church Youth Group of Tazewell took a trip to Washington DC that inspired them to serve the hungry in their community. That trip was the beginning of A Child Shall Lead Them food pantry.

“When it first started the children were running it. There ended up being such a need in the town, county that we had to take it over and make it open 5 days a week 2 shifts a fay until the pandemic,” said Pam Irvin, Director of the pantry since 1996.

Though the pantry’s hours are more limited now, they have never closed their doors over the last thirty years save for a month in 2020.

“Well I’ve just been doing it for so long it’s just second nature now. I love it, I love interacting with the people and meeting a need that is prolific here in this county,” Irvin said.

To help meet those needs met, the Town of Tazewell is holding a donation drive for the pantry this month.

“We’ve got Easter coming up soon. Usually you see these drives later in the year but she thought it would be a good idea to have one earlier for Easter so we can stack those shelves full of food at the food pantry,” said Mayor of Tazewell Michael Hoops.

“Of course this month and through April we’re handing out an extra bag of food for Easter. It’s a complete dinner with a ham. Like we did at Christmas,” said Irvin.

If you would like to contribute to the town’s drive donations are being taken at Town Hall. If you or someone you know could benefit from the pantry’s services they are located at 161 Carline Avenue in Tazewell, VA. Their hours are 12pm-3pm Tuesdays and Thursdays.

