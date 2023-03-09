Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office asks public for assistance in locating suspects in a string of break-ins

Tazewell County Sheriff's Department training deputies to be EMT's
Tazewell County Sheriff's Department training deputies to be EMT's(WVVA NEWS)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is asking that if anyone in the Springville, Bluefield, or Tazewell areas sees someone that looks suspicious around homes and businesses, that they contact them.

According to a post from the Sheriff’s Office, there have been a string of break-ins over the last three weeks.

They say that the suspect is male and was reported to be looking into windows, vehicles, and businesses.

They ask that if you see someone lurking at businesses after hours that you call 911.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara Pettry, 30, and Brooklyn Pettry, 3
Raleigh County firefighter community comes together to support family following fatal car wreck
Crews responding to train derailment in Summers County
Robots get to work at Golden Corral in Beckley
Robots get to work at Golden Corral in Beckley
1 fatality in crash on Route 460 at Limestone Rd in Claypool Hill
1 fatality in crash on Route 460 at Limestone Rd in Claypool Hill
An inmate death has been reported at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) in Beaver.
Death reported at Southern Regional Jail

Latest News

CAPITOL BEAT: Lawmakers vote to extend State of Emergency in West Virginia’s jails and prisons
Spring flowers
Spring flowers
The trees have already started to bloom in the Two Virginias
Blooming has started ahead of official start of spring
The full 30-minute episode airs Sunday March 12 at 9 a.m.
In Focus Preview: HopeWords, a Writers’ Conference
W.Va. overdose deaths decrease from 2021, Wood Co. still sees steady overdose deaths
W.Va. overdose deaths decrease from 2021, Wood Co. still sees steady overdose deaths