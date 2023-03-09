Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office asks public for assistance in locating suspects in a string of break-ins

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is asking that if anyone in the Springville, Bluefield, or Tazewell areas sees someone that looks suspicious around homes and businesses, that they contact them.

According to a post from the Sheriff’s Office, there have been a string of break-ins over the last three weeks.

They say that the suspect is male and was reported to be looking into windows, vehicles, and businesses.

They ask that if you see someone lurking at businesses after hours that you call 911.

