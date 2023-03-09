Spring-like today, but winter returns this weekend

NORTHWESTERN POCAHONTAS COUNTY GOES UNDER A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY LATE TONIGHT. (WVVA WEATHER)

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued and goes into effect at 4 AM for NORTHWESTERN POCAHONTAS COUNTY. Light ice and snow accumulation is expected for the higher elevations which could make for some slick spots.

We'll stay dry today with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the 50s and low 60s.

After a cold morning, it’ll feel Spring-like today as temperatures climb into the mid/upper 50s and low 60s. We’ll stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Rain will move in late and will mix with freezing rain, sleet, and snow for the higher elevations north of I-64.

Rain will move in late tonight, and the higher elevations in western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties will see a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow. Temperatures will drop down into the 30s and low 40s and we’ll start to grow windy late.

Light ice accumulation is possible in the higher elevations north of I-64 late tonight and tomorrow Friday morning.

Winds will flip out of the northwest which will cool us down quickly Friday afternoon/evening.

A wintry mix will continue for the higher elevations north of I-64 tomorrow morning while the rest of us see a cold rain. We look to dry up with a mix of sun and clouds around lunchtime as temperatures climb into the 40s and low 50s. Winds will flip out of the northwest and will be gusty at times which will cool us down and allow for some upslope snow showers for our western facing slopes Friday afternoon/evening.

Snow showers are expected Friday night and Saturday morning for our western facing slopes.

Little to no snow accumulation is expected for most with higher amounts expected for the higher elevations.

Snow showers will continue at times for our western facing slopes on Friday night and Saturday morning. Little to no snow accumulations is expected for most; however, some higher amounts are expected for the higher elevations in western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties. Temperatures will drop into the 20s Friday night, but it’ll feel even colder when you factor in the gusty winds.

Another area of low pressure looks to bring rain, mixed with freezing rain, sleet, and snow for some on Sunday.

Another area of low pressure will bring more unsettled weather for the start of next week. A wintry mix looks to move in late Saturday night and continue through Sunday. On the backside of that system, we’ll see another chance for upslope snow showers on Monday and Tuesday morning. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

