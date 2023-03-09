Southern WV law enforcement, first responders take first Crisis Intervention Training in the area

PRINCETON , W.Va. (WVVA) - According to americanprogress.org, more than 21% of 911 calls relate to a mental health crisis nationwide.

Southern West Virginia law enforcement agencies are now getting training in crisis intervention management for the first time.

“Studies show how we respond to a mental health crisis has a direct effect on how they recover from it,” said instructor Kevin Miller

Some of the training involves combatting stigma.

“When we’re dealing with folks- even if they might be the best person in the community- it’s typically at a bad spot in their lives. So this gives us a chance to be more human and less mechanical,” said Chief Deputy for Mercer County Alan Christian

The course also works to connect law enforcement with local mental health services.

“In the bigger scheme of things we’re here to help people. Throwing people in jail with mental illness is not helping them. We’re partnering up with mental health professionals to try and get these folks help,” said Christian.

According to the Treatment Advocacy Center- people with untreated mental illness are sixteen times more likely to be killed by law enforcement.

The forty hour week long course will also focus on de-escalation tactics as well as practice in real-life scenarios so that officers feel better prepared the next time they encounter someone in a mental health crisis.

“Safety is the number one priority. We want safety for the citizen, safety for the officers, safety for whoever is around.”

The course will run through Friday with escalating threat scenarios.

