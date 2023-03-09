Shady Spring buries Lewis County in the second quarter, wins regional championship

Tigers win 104-37
By Josh Widman
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHADY SPRING, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Shady Spring Tigers outscored the Lewis County Minutemen 37-6 in the second quarter to put the game out of reach by halftime.

The Tigers head back to Charleston and will be the #1 seed in the AAA tournament. Shady Spring will face Hampshire next Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Pikeview fell to Herbert Hoover, 79-60, in the other AAA R3 final.

