Shady Spring buries Lewis County in the second quarter, wins regional championship
Tigers win 104-37
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHADY SPRING, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Shady Spring Tigers outscored the Lewis County Minutemen 37-6 in the second quarter to put the game out of reach by halftime.
The Tigers head back to Charleston and will be the #1 seed in the AAA tournament. Shady Spring will face Hampshire next Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Pikeview fell to Herbert Hoover, 79-60, in the other AAA R3 final.
