Shady Spring buries Lewis County in the second quarter, wins regional championship

SHADY SPRING, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Shady Spring Tigers outscored the Lewis County Minutemen 37-6 in the second quarter to put the game out of reach by halftime.

The Tigers head back to Charleston and will be the #1 seed in the AAA tournament. Shady Spring will face Hampshire next Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Pikeview fell to Herbert Hoover, 79-60, in the other AAA R3 final.

