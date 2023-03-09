Oak Hill flame dies out in regional final
Red Devils lose 61-50
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) - The march magic ran out for Oak Hill on Wednesday night.
The Red Devils fell to the South Charleston Black Eagles, 61-50 in the AAAA R3 Co-final.
It was a remarkable postseason for Oak Hill. The Red Devils won a pair of road games en route to the sectional championship.
Princeton lost to George Washington, 72-51 in the other AAAA R3 Co-final.
