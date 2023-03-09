New Fayette County Civil War marker makes history

Civil War sign
Civil War sign(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new Civil War marker in Fayette County is making history...on a national level.

The marker was recently placed behind the Love Hope Center for the Arts in Fayetteville. This area also falls along the West Virginia Civil War Trails.

Now, there are many signs along this trail but this one in particular is the first of its kind in the country. It is currently the only marker to champion the story and history of Jewish Civil War soldiers.

The project has taken years to complete by local historians with the help of other entities in the area, such as Temple Beth El in Beckley, Love Hope Center for the Arts and the New River Gorge Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB).

Those involved say the sign’s historical significance is monumental.

“It’s great for Fayetteville because we’ve had a lot of transitions lately in this area and it’s good to preserve all the history,” shared Hannah Mitchell, President of Love Hope Center for the Arts. “It’s something that people might not know, so it really puts us on the markers as a town and as our location, so we’re very honored.”

The sign will be officially unveiled during a ceremony on Monday, April 3, the 161st anniversary of the historic Passover Seder, which took place in the area in 1862. Under the command of Rutherford Hayes, president-to-be, men were camped in the wilderness of West Virginia during Passover. Together, they pulled together the items needed to observe the holiday.

Speakers at the event on April 3 will include Dr. Joseph Golden from Temple Beth El, Director of Destination Development for the West Virginia Department of Tourism Ennis Smith and others.

The event is open to the public and is set to begin at 11 a.m. Love Hope asks that attendees park in Polecat Tacos lot to save space. For more information, call 757-378-5462.

