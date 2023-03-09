Man arrested for shooting at Lynchburg park

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been charged for a shooting in Lynchburg’s Miller Park Wednesday night.

Dikembe’ D. Jones, 20, is charged with Malicious Wounding, Use or Display of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, and Attempted Robbery - Causing Serious Bodily Harm.

The night of March 8, 2023, Lynchburg Police officers responded to Miller Park for reports of shots being fired in a parking lot. After the initial call, one person showed up via personal vehicle at Lynchburg General Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police. Another person arrived at the Lynchburg Fire Department’s Station 6 with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital.

The suspect and victim remain in the hospital, according to police.

Police have not released information about the circumstances of each man being wounded.

