KU coach Bill Self won’t coach as WVU takes on Jayhawks

Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the...
Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)(Justin Rex | AP)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV/KCTV) - The University of Kansas men’s basketball team will be without its program leader when it takes on West Virginia.

The Kansas Jayhawks announced that Bill Self will miss the Big 12 Tournament game against the Mountaineers “as he recovers from an illness.”

The Jayhawks athletic department stated Self “is doing well and receiving great care at the University of Kansas Health System.”

Assistant coach Norm Roberts will serve as the acting head coach Thursday.

Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. Thursday.

The eighth-seeded Mountaineers overcame a slow start Wednesday to defeat Texas Tech 78-62 in the opening game of the Big 12 Championships in Kansas City.

