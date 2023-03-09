James Monroe High School students take trip to Harvard University

LINDSIDE W.Va. (WVVA) - Twelve students at James Monroe High School attended Harvard’s Model United Nations Conference in January. This is the third time the school was represented at the event.

The students were assigned to represent Bosnia and Herzegovina on a variety of issues like unexploded ordnance disposal and health disparities. These students say they had their work cut out for them to make their views heard.

“I mean there’s 400 people in there, each one has their own ideas. You know everyone wants to see their own thing happen. In the one committee you kind of change into like different blocks and I think there were five major blocks,” said senior, Braydie Carr.

Carr and his committee partner, Luke Jackson, say the trip to Cambridge, Massachusetts was a fun experience and it really opened them up to see more of the world, even though they didn’t leave the country.

“I think it’s good exposure. Especially with all the international students coming over. Students from all around the world. I think it’s great exposure. I guess you really start to appreciate what the actual United Nations does because you get a good experience of what they go through,” said Carr.

“I’ve been on the trip before and I just love traveling. It’s fun to go to a big city especially being from a small town. You get to see what it’s like, the trip’s fun. Getting to go see Harvard, the history, where the Revolutionary War took place is just a really cool experience,” said Jackson

The debate team coach says their trip helps students in two ways: familiarizing them with urban living and they get to sharpen their communication skills.

“The best way I think to develop a brain is to expose it to something new. So they have to take an unfamiliar topic and research it. Then they have to see it from the point of view from an unfamiliar country or unfamiliar culture. Then be able to convince other people to follow their path,” said Dr. Scott Womack.

Students earned their ticket for the field trip by writing an essay and completing an interview process in front of a panel at the school. The students were recognized in the West Virginia State Senate for the trip. Three James Monroe students will also be participating in the state’s model united nations conference with other schools in West Virginia.

