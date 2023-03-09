Girls in Stem event at Wade Center

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Members of the Bluefield State University Robotics Team visited children at the Wade Center, this afternoon.

To celebrate International Woman’s Day and Alexander Graham Bell Day they hosted a “Girl in Stem” event. These girls had a chance to get hands on training and ask questions to learn how solar power robots worked.

The university was able to supply each child with their own robot kit with the help of a grant provide from NASA.

James Pruett, an associate professor in the electrical engineering department at Bluefield State University, says the Bluefield State Robotics Team jumps at any chance to start engaging kids early in stem activities. “Hopefully get them interested in stem. Let’s face it, there is a shortage in children going into the stem fields now. So, we’re really trying to drive that interest and open the world up to them”, Pruett said.

Professor Pruett also said that there is increase in demand for women in stem related fields and their department hopes to continue educating young women for any stem field related job.

