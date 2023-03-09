Colder weather is just around the corner

OVERNIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

A low-pressure system heading into the area will bring increasing clouds tonight, and eventually cold rain, mainly after midnight-early Friday. Temps will hover for most in the 40s overnight.

PRECIP MOVES IN TONIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

At the higher elevations of Western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties colder air will be locked up, making for a wintry mix of ice and snow for a few hours late tonight-sunrise Friday.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (WVVA WEATHER)

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL BE IN EFFECT OVERNIGHT-FRIDAY AM NORTHWEST POCAHONTAS COUNTY.

SNOW FRIDAY NIGHT-SAT AM (WVVA WEATHER)

By Friday afternoon, precip will become spotty, but we’ll see some re-developing light snow across our western facing slopes late Friday night-early Saturday AM. Accumulations look minor, but watch for slick areas into the beginning of the weekend!

Snow Map (WVVA WEATHER)

Generally 1-3″ of snow/sleet, along with a glaze-.10″ of freezing rain/ice looks possible. For the rest of our area, a trace to at max an inch of snow is expected (mainly along our higher western facing slopes, and generally on grassy/elevated surfaces). Low temps Friday night will dip into the mid 20s-low 30s.

Ice forecast (WVVA WEATHER)

We WILL BE GUSTY at times tomorrow-early SAT as well, with winds occasionally reaching the 30-50 MPH range.

FORECASTED WIND GUSTS (WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday looks to bring more sun by midday, with high temps in mid 30s-low 40s. Saturday night will bring increasing clouds and lows in the 20s.

UNSETTLED INTO NEXT WEEK TOO (WVVA WEATHER)

Sunday, another system will move in, bringing us a wintry mix, changing to mainly snow into Monday. As of now, accumulations of any ice/snow look minor, but we look to stay wintry through most of next week!

