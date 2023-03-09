Colder weather is just around the corner
Rain, snow, ice, and wind all possible on Friday
A low-pressure system heading into the area will bring increasing clouds tonight, and eventually cold rain, mainly after midnight-early Friday. Temps will hover for most in the 40s overnight.
At the higher elevations of Western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties colder air will be locked up, making for a wintry mix of ice and snow for a few hours late tonight-sunrise Friday.
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL BE IN EFFECT OVERNIGHT-FRIDAY AM NORTHWEST POCAHONTAS COUNTY.
By Friday afternoon, precip will become spotty, but we’ll see some re-developing light snow across our western facing slopes late Friday night-early Saturday AM. Accumulations look minor, but watch for slick areas into the beginning of the weekend!
Generally 1-3″ of snow/sleet, along with a glaze-.10″ of freezing rain/ice looks possible. For the rest of our area, a trace to at max an inch of snow is expected (mainly along our higher western facing slopes, and generally on grassy/elevated surfaces). Low temps Friday night will dip into the mid 20s-low 30s.
We WILL BE GUSTY at times tomorrow-early SAT as well, with winds occasionally reaching the 30-50 MPH range.
Saturday looks to bring more sun by midday, with high temps in mid 30s-low 40s. Saturday night will bring increasing clouds and lows in the 20s.
Sunday, another system will move in, bringing us a wintry mix, changing to mainly snow into Monday. As of now, accumulations of any ice/snow look minor, but we look to stay wintry through most of next week!
STAY TUNED!
