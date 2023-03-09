CAST YOUR VOTE: Preston County guinea pig among Cadbury Bunny finalists

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One of the finalists for the fifth annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts is a guinea pig from Preston County.

RedBird is not your average guinea pig. She was rescued by the Metropolitan Guinea Pig Rescue, before she found her forever home with her mom and dad, Jennifer and Terry Wilson in Terra Alta.

Not only is she the first pet finalist in West Virginia, but the first guinea pig finalist as well.

Jennifer said that RedBird has stolen the hearts of many West Virginians on social media.

“She’s overcome a lot in life. She’s blind. You know she came from a hoarding situation that we rescued her from, to see where she’s at now. You know everyone knows who RedBird is,” she explained.

The chocolate company has 10 finalists, including RedBird:

Cypress, a beaver from Louisiana

Bunny, a dog from Illinois

Bodhi, a bunny from Ohio

Ande, a Chinchilla from Illinois

Hunter, a dog from Pennsylvania

Stewie, a miniature horse from Massachusetts

Ping, a duck from South Dakota

Timmy, a sheep from California

Crash, a cat from Idaho

The winner of the competition will win a spot in the next Cadbury Easter commercial, $5,000 for their families, and an additional $5,000 to donate to the animal shelter of their choice.

Last year’s Cadbury Bunny was Annie Rose, a therapy dog who works with nursing home residents in Ohio.

In 2021, the Cadbury Bunny was an Australian White’s tree frog from Florida named Betty, the first-ever amphibian to receive the honor.

Click here to cast your vote for this year’s Cadbury Bunny and learn more about the finalists. The contest ends at 11:59 p.m. on March 14.

