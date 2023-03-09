CAPITOL BEAT: Lawmakers vote to extend State of Emergency in West Virginia’s jails and prisons

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Lawmakers in the House of Delegates voted to extend the State of Emergency in West Virginia’s Jails and Prisons on Thursday.

The emergency declaration was made in August by Gov. Jim Justice to bring in the National Guard to provide support services to correctional officers in the state. Currently, the state is dealing with severe staffing issues in corrections, with a 33 percent vacancy rate among correctional officers.

While lawmakers passed legislation out of the House Jails and Prisons Committee that would have provided for a $10,000 pay raise for officers, plus bonuses, Del. David Kelly said it is the Governor who has the statutory authority to implement the raise.

“We’re losing our officers on a daily basis. Our officers are saying ‘I can’t do this anymore,” said Del. Kelly in his plea for action.

By July, he said the state will have paid more than 17 million to the National Guard for support services, a situation that he said is untenable.

“That is unconscionable. That’s a 33 percent vacancy rate in our jails and prisons.”

Last week, Senator Rollan Roberts, (R) Raleigh County, said lawmakers were able to provide more than 250 million in deferred maintenance to address dilapidated facilities. That is in addition to money he said the state may receive from federal drawdown funds.

“We have committed to completely take care of the deferred maintenance for corrections...that’s huge.”

While negotiations are ongoing, Del. Kelly said he is hopeful the Governor will be able to provide a resolution on the issue by the end of the legislative session on Saturday.

“I ask you to join me in believing in a miracle, that before Saturday night, he’s going to say we’re going to fix this problem.”

Meanwhile, the West Virginia Poor People’s Campaign, NAACP, along with inmate family members will be at the Capitol on Friday to rally for improved jail and prison conditions starting at 11 a.m.

