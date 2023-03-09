Bluefield, Va. Police Department searching for theft victim to return their property

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield, Virginia Police Department (BVPD) is searching for an individual who reported their hitch stolen in the Macado’s parking lot in Bluefield.

According to a post by the BVPD, they were able to locate the assailant quickly after the report came in, but the caller had already left the parking lot by the time their property was retrieved.

The vehicle the hitch was stolen from was described as a dark-colored extended cab Ford F150.

BVPD asks that the owner of the hitch contact Officer Lusk through dispatch at (276) 326-2621, so they can return it.

