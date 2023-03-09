Blooming has started ahead of official start of spring

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Officially, Spring is still more than a week away but the recent warm weather has coaxed some plants into bloom.

Experts tell us that usually flowers and trees don’t start blooming until late March, but there’s been significant flowering since February.

Kim Campbell, owner of Kimberly’s Greenhouse: “A lot of things are starting to bloom out early, and with this cold weather coming on, you’ll need to cover them or try to protect them in some way if possible.”

Red maples, willows, magnolias, and shrubs are just some examples of plants that are off to an early start this spring as we face the potential for below freezing temperatures and even snow this weekend, a lot of the blooms are at risk.

Temperatures below 30 degrees are very bad for plants, as the deep freeze can cause the sprouts to start back at square one.

Mark Hudnall from The West Virginia Department of Forestry says: “It often has kind of a resetting effect. It’s gonna cause the leaves that are out as well as the flower blooms and other things to die back.”

There are a some steps you can take to defend flowering plants against the cold.

The first: bring the plants inside if possible.

If it isn’t, putting a frost cloth over outdoor plants can prevent cold water damage.

It works by allowing any dew that would form on plants to roll off.

Another method uses a large, plastic bucket for cover, though you have to be careful when using them.

Kim: “Don’t put plastic directly on your plants, because if it gets too cold, the plastic touching the plants will burn the plants.”

And if you have pansies growing outside, they are not pansies when it comes to withstanding the cold. They’re pretty resilient to lower temperatures until the thermometer falls into the low 20s.

At that point it’s a good idea to take measures to protect pansies too.

Now that plants are starting to bloom, it’s also important to remember that West Virginia and Virginia have started spring fire season.

This means no outdoor burning is allowed between 7 am and 5 pm in West Virginia or before 4 pm in Virginia due to the dry weather.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.