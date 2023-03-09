Bill placing audio recorders in special education restrooms headed to governor

(wvva)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia State Senate has passed a bill aiming to protect students with special needs.

The bill that would place audio recording devices in special education bathrooms is now on its way to Gov. Jim Justice’s desk.

Audio recording for school restrooms measure advances in W.Va. Legislature

The bill passed Thursday 32-0 with 2 absent.

No changes were made from the bill that passed the House, moving it to Gov. Justice’s office.

Lawmakers have already passed laws to require cameras in the special education classroom and requirements that video be monitored on a regular basis.

