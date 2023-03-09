Beckley’s Black Bear Pharmacy celebrates a year in business

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - One Beckley business has been around for more than a year, but, on Thursday, March 9, it celebrated its opening with a ribbon cutting.

Black Bear pharmacy opened in November of 2021. Employees there tell WVVA that they waited to celebrate their opening, so they could take a gradual approach to joining the community and focus on operation.

In the last year-and-a-half, Black Bear Pharmacy has exceeded its business projections, so now they say they are ready to make it official.

“We kind of wanted to thank the community and our patients for involving us so much and allowing us to grow and to add new things here and add new employees,” shared Mark Dzara, lead pharmacist at Black Bear. “We just wanted to do this kind of as a way for our patients coming in and for us to give a message to thank everyone that’s supported us.”

Black Bear Pharmacy currently only has one location. It sits on West Neville Street at the corner of Ewart Avenue.

In additional to prescriptions, the pharmacy offers over-the-counter medications, as well as snacks and drinks.

