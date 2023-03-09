Army Corps Engineers come to Richlands for flood study

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - Next week is Flash Flood Preparedness Week. This week the the US Army Corps of Engineers have been in Richlands evaluating the Clinch River to create a plan to prevent its prevalent flooding.

The study consists of taking measurements in areas prone to flooding-- as well as the gathering of historical data to inform the engineers of decades-long trends. The engineers say that flooding in the area has increased over time. The evaluation’s goal is to find the best solution to prevent flooding in the future- and may include the building of structures.

The study was requested by the Town of Richlands and we will share the results of the study when they become available.

