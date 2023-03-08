Wyoming County man sentenced to prison on slew of charges

PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Wyoming County man was sentenced to prison on Tuesday on a slew of charges ranging from Malicious Assault, Wanton Endangerment Involving a Firearm, and First-Degree Robbery.

Michael Terry Cline, 38, of Hanover, WV, was previously found guilty by a jury on the charges on January 25, 2023. As a result of the verdict, he was sentenced on Tuesday to 2 to 10 years, 1 – 15 years, and 80 years, respectively, to be served consecutively for a total of 83 to 95 years in prison.

According to Wyoming County Prosecutor Greg Bishop, his team was able to prove that on May 7, 2022, “Cline maliciously beat a Wyoming County man by striking him repeatedly. Cline used an ax handle during the attack. Cline also stole several items from the man during the assault. As the man made his escape in an automobile, Cline fired several rounds from a firearm, striking the vehicle.”

“The sentence that the Court handed down was appropriate in this case,” said Bishop, “Mr. Cline’s crimes were appalling. My hope is that this conviction and sentence sends a message to would be violent criminals that we will prosecute and seek the maximum punishment when you commit acts of violence in Wyoming County”.

Assistant Prosecutor’s Derek Laxton and Josh Miller prosecuted the case.

Captain Tommy Blankenship and others from the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department investigated the crime.

Bishop wished to think the hard and thorough work of Assistant Prosecutor’s Derek Laxton and Josh Miller along with Captain Tommy Blankenship and rest of the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department. “I’m proud to serve alongside these professionals,” said Bishop, “we work hard as a team every day to provide a premier criminal justice system to the good citizens of Wyoming County”.

