Wyoming County man sentenced to prison on slew of charges


A Wyoming County man was found guilty of Malicious Assault, Wanton Endangerment Involving a...
A Wyoming County man was found guilty of Malicious Assault, Wanton Endangerment Involving a Firearm, and First Degree Robbert after a jury trial this week.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Wyoming County man was sentenced to prison on Tuesday on a slew of charges ranging from Malicious Assault, Wanton Endangerment Involving a Firearm, and First-Degree Robbery.

Michael Terry Cline, 38, of Hanover, WV, was previously found guilty by a jury on the charges on January 25, 2023. As a result of the verdict, he was sentenced on Tuesday to 2 to 10 years, 1 – 15 years, and 80 years, respectively, to be served consecutively for a total of 83 to 95 years in prison.

According to Wyoming County Prosecutor Greg Bishop, his team was able to prove that on May 7, 2022, “Cline maliciously beat a Wyoming County man by striking him repeatedly. Cline used an ax handle during the attack. Cline also stole several items from the man during the assault. As the man made his escape in an automobile, Cline fired several rounds from a firearm, striking the vehicle.”

“The sentence that the Court handed down was appropriate in this case,” said Bishop, “Mr. Cline’s crimes were appalling. My hope is that this conviction and sentence sends a message to would be violent criminals that we will prosecute and seek the maximum punishment when you commit acts of violence in Wyoming County”.

Assistant Prosecutor’s Derek Laxton and Josh Miller prosecuted the case.

Captain Tommy Blankenship and others from the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department investigated the crime.

Bishop wished to think the hard and thorough work of Assistant Prosecutor’s Derek Laxton and Josh Miller along with Captain Tommy Blankenship and rest of the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department. “I’m proud to serve alongside these professionals,” said Bishop, “we work hard as a team every day to provide a premier criminal justice system to the good citizens of Wyoming County”.

See previous coverage here: Wyoming County man convicted of Malicious Assault (wvva.com)

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate death has been reported at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) in Beaver.
Death reported at Southern Regional Jail
Crews responding to train derailment in Summers County (Sam Richmond)
Crews responding to train derailment in Summers County
Kevin Graybeal
W.Va. man charged with murder after a mother and 3-year-old daughter killed in crash
Blue Flames Bar & Grill has Grand Opening in Bluefield, WV
Blue Flames Bar & Grill has Grand Opening in Bluefield, WV
Nitro Police say they were called to Bailes Drive on a welfare check Monday night after they...
Police welfare check reveals man’s body, dozens of cats

Latest News

W.Va. man charged with murder after a mother and 3-year-old daughter killed in crash (Pettry...
W.Va. man charged with murder after a mother and 3-year-old daughter killed in crash (Pettry family)
A bill honoring Charleston Patrol Officer Cassie Johnson is headed to Gov. Jim Justice’s desk...
House lawmakers pass Patrol Officer Cassie Johnson Memorial Act
1 fatality in crash on Route 460 at Limestone Rd in Claypool Hill
1 fatality in crash on Route 460 at Limestone Rd in Claypool Hill
More than a hundred different defendants got a status update on their cases as part of Raleigh...
More than a hundred defendants brought in for case updates in Raleigh County