WVVA recognizes February Student Standout: Braydie Carr

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - WVVA recognizes Braydie Carr as the February Student Standout.

Carr is a high school senior at James Monroe High School and excels both in and out of the classroom.

Carr, besides playing football this year, also was selected in both Georgia Tech and Harvard University’s Model UN. He is a member of YLA, the National Honor Society, and the FCA.

He was also recently selected to attend West Point after graduation.

For all those reasons and more, Braydie Carr is out Student Standout for the month of February.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.