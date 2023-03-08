W.Va. House passes bill for local school systems to closely consider future consolidation decisions

A proposal passed Tuesday by the West Virginia House will force local school systems to take a closer look at future consolidation decisions.
By Curtis Johnson
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:56 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - While school consolidation can divide communities, a proposal passed Tuesday by the West Virginia House will force local school systems to take a closer look at future consolidation decisions.

The measure, passed 84 to 13, would force school districts to draft an impact statement on any proposed consolidation and give that statement substantial consideration in deciding whether to potentially consolidate.

The statement must include impact on the following:

- Student transportation time

-School employment and a potential cost savings to the county

-Enrollment of the newly consolidated school versus the building’s capacity

- Overall impact on the community

“The required community impact statement, as proposed in this bill, would pit community against community and counties. It would pit businesses against businesses if a consolidation was proposed,” said Del. Heather Tully, R-Nicholas.

Del. Caleb Hanna, R-Nicholas, said, “I just think when you close a community school it’s a big decision. So any type of input, any type of second thought we can give that’s what we want to do, and that’s what these impact studies are all about.”

The bill now goes to Gov. Jim Justice. If adopted, it would not impact any consolidation already in progress, including those already approved by a county board of education.

