Volunteers needed for Bluefield City Park Trails

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -In Mercer County, there’s a call for help to get the City of Bluefield’s trail system in their parks ready for another season of outdoor fun. The parks and rec department is asking for volunteers. Upkeep and improvements are planned for the more than thirteen miles of trails running through the park. The planned work includes making some trails more enjoyable for mountain bikers. The work will be led by the trail association in Bluefield, West Virginia.

“Basically, what the Trail Association does is they get groups of people together to go out and do trail improvements, so expanding, widening trails, some erosion control. Nothing too technical, but we are in the process of getting plans engineered to expand some of the parts that are used for mountain biking...” says Brennan Bredl, Deputy Director for the Bluefield, WV Park & Rec.

If you are someone who enjoys spending time in nature and helping the community, give a “like” on “The Trails at Bluefield City Park” Facebook page to get updates on volunteering opportunies.

