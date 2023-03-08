Tractor Supply in Bluefield hosts spay and neuter voucher giveaway

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Humane societies and animal shelters from Mercer, McDowell and Wyoming Counties made a stop at Tractor Supply in Bluefield on Wednesday to giveaway spay and neuter vouchers. The stop was part of the store’s Pet Week campaign.

Those in need of the vouchers lined up inside and outside of the store. Deanna Rose is the Pet Week Captain for the store. She says each household was able to receive up to three vouchers. Cutting spay and neuter costs to $25 per animal.

She says this will save people around $65 per animal, adding it will also help keep animal populations under control.

“You’ll see a lot of strays in the area or some of the lower income families who can’t afford a spay or neuter and this will help them out to control unwanted or un-needed litter,” said Rose.

If you want to adopt a cat or dog, on March 11 the store will be hosting the Mercer County Animal Shelter for an adoption event.

