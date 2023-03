CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The season came to an end for Woodrow Wilson, Greenbrier West and Princeton in the state quarterfinals on Tuesday.

FINAL SCORES:

Spring Valley 59 - Woodrow Wilson 47

Webster County 55 - Greenbrier West 34

Morgantown 58 - Princeton 21

