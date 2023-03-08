Princeton’s Renaissance Theater is getting back to renovations

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Thanks to nearly one million dollars in recent funding from federal ear marks, the Shott Foundation, and local donors- Princeton’s Renaissance Theater on Mercer Street is gearing up for renovations after a pandemic pause.

Originally opened in 1911 under the name Royal Theater--- the building’s restoration comes on the heels of the ever-growing Mercer Street Grassroots District. The Renaissance is set to be another gem on the street with plans to offer a variety of films, live performances, and a small museum.

“We’re going to be able to start seeing this come to life. It’s something that’s been going on for a long time we understand that. I think the arts in Mercer County is on a great track and this is going to be a great addition to it,” said Greg Puckett, Mercer County Commissioner.

If you at home would like to learn more about the project, and even volunteer or donate- visit https://prtheater.org/

