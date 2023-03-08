The Paine Gallery to host Mercer County Youth Art Exhibit
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Paine Gallery located in the Bluefield Arts Center will be hosting the 2023 Mercer County Youth Art Exhibit on March 20-31.
According to a post by Mercer County Public Schools, the main reception will be on March 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The Bluefield Arts Center is located at 500 bland Street in downtown Bluefield, West Virginia.
Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.