The Paine Gallery to host Mercer County Youth Art Exhibit

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Paine Gallery located in the Bluefield Arts Center will be hosting the 2023 Mercer County Youth Art Exhibit on March 20-31.

According to a post by Mercer County Public Schools, the main reception will be on March 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Bluefield Arts Center is located at 500 bland Street in downtown Bluefield, West Virginia.

