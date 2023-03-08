More than a hundred defendants brought in for case updates in Raleigh County


More than a hundred different defendants got a status update on their cases as part of Raleigh...
More than a hundred different defendants got a status update on their cases as part of Raleigh County’s ‘Docket Day.’(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - More than a hundred different defendants got a status update on their cases as part of Raleigh County’s ‘Docket Day’ on Wednesday.

The charges ranged from drugs to embezzlement to DUI and attempted murder. Docket days are typically used to help defendants, prosecutors, public defenders, and attorneys to get a status update on their cases and expedite their movement through the court system. The check-in also helps the state to identify those who have absconded the system with capias warrants issued.

According to Raleigh County Assistant Prosecutor, Morgan Spolarich, each defendant has received a plea offer as part of this process and/or a Pre-trial hearing set.

Dozens of defendants also appeared in front of Judge Robert Burnside and Judge Andrew Dimlich on Monday and Tuesday for their respective docket days.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate death has been reported at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) in Beaver.
Death reported at Southern Regional Jail
Crews responding to train derailment in Summers County
Crews responding to train derailment in Summers County
Kevin Graybeal
W.Va. man charged with murder after a mother and 3-year-old daughter killed in crash
Blue Flames Bar & Grill has Grand Opening in Bluefield, WV
Blue Flames Bar & Grill has Grand Opening in Bluefield, WV
Nitro Police say they were called to Bailes Drive on a welfare check Monday night after they...
Police welfare check reveals man’s body, dozens of cats

Latest News

Crews responding to train derailment in Summers County
Crews responding to train derailment in Summers County (Sam Richmond)
Crews responding to train derailment in Summers County
Crews responding to train derailment in Summers County
Gov. Justice signs largest tax cut in West Virginia history with lawmakers
CAPITOL BEAT: Lawmakers take steps to address PEIA solvency