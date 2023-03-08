More than a hundred defendants brought in for case updates in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - More than a hundred different defendants got a status update on their cases as part of Raleigh County’s ‘Docket Day’ on Wednesday.

The charges ranged from drugs to embezzlement to DUI and attempted murder. Docket days are typically used to help defendants, prosecutors, public defenders, and attorneys to get a status update on their cases and expedite their movement through the court system. The check-in also helps the state to identify those who have absconded the system with capias warrants issued.

According to Raleigh County Assistant Prosecutor, Morgan Spolarich, each defendant has received a plea offer as part of this process and/or a Pre-trial hearing set.

Dozens of defendants also appeared in front of Judge Robert Burnside and Judge Andrew Dimlich on Monday and Tuesday for their respective docket days.

