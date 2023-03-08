Mild and dry conditions Thursday; turning unsettled Friday

OVERNIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

As high pressure stays in control tonight, our weather will stay quiet. We’ll be mainly clear with calm winds overnight, and low temps will be cold, hitting the mid 20s-low 30s.

OUT THE DOOR FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday will bring a brief warm-up before cooler weather arrives at the end of the work week. We’ll see plenty of sun to start the day, but more clouds look likely by the afternoon and evening. High temps should hit the mid 50s-low 60s Thursday afternoon.

Futurecast (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain will eventually begin to develop Thursday night after midnight. Temps Thursday night-Friday will hover in the 30s and 40s, above freezing for most. At the higher elevations north of I-64, especially across western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties, a wintry mix of occasional snow and ice looks possible at times where temps are colder.

best chance for ice (WVVA WEATHER)

Most will just see cold rain Friday AM, tapering to more spotty showers Friday afternoon/evening. While this won’t be a major winter storm, some slick areas could develop into the weekend.

SNOW/SLEET FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

GUSTY WINDS are on tap for the end of the work week as well, hitting the 40-60 MPH range Friday as the low pressure system moves through. Isolated power loss/tree damage therefore cannot be ruled out.

GUSTY WINDS (WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday looks chilly but mainly dry. Another system looks to bring more rain/snow by Sunday-Monday of next week. At a glance, next week is looking to stay on the colder side for sure!

Frost-Freeze Forecast (WVVA WEATHER)

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA)

