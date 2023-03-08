McDowell County man pleads not guilty to murder charges

WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) - Jhamel Scott was charged with two counts of first degree murder after Welch police say he shot 20-year-old Summer Robinette, who was 23 weeks pregnant at the time at a home on Steward Street in Welch. After being indicted by a grand jury, Scott pleaded not guilty to the two counts of first degree murder.

Scott was arrested on April 8, 2022 after Robinette was found dead. Welch Chief of Police Timothy Vineyard said when he arrived at the home, Jhamel Scott, 24, was standing outside in the driveway. Vineyard recovered a gun and was directed into the home by Scott.

“I secured him and I secured the weapon and everything,” said Vineyard. “I found the victim and everything inside the residence. All I can say it it was bad situation.”

Scott is set to go to trial for the charges in June.

