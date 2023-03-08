McDowell County man pleads not guilty to murder charges

Jhamel Scott
Jhamel Scott(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) - Jhamel Scott was charged with two counts of first degree murder after Welch police say he shot 20-year-old Summer Robinette, who was 23 weeks pregnant at the time at a home on Steward Street in Welch. After being indicted by a grand jury, Scott pleaded not guilty to the two counts of first degree murder.

Scott was arrested on April 8, 2022 after Robinette was found dead. Welch Chief of Police Timothy Vineyard said when he arrived at the home, Jhamel Scott, 24, was standing outside in the driveway. Vineyard recovered a gun and was directed into the home by Scott.

“I secured him and I secured the weapon and everything,” said Vineyard. “I found the victim and everything inside the residence. All I can say it it was bad situation.”

Scott is set to go to trial for the charges in June.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate death has been reported at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) in Beaver.
Death reported at Southern Regional Jail
Crews responding to train derailment in Summers County
Kevin Graybeal
W.Va. man charged with murder after a mother and 3-year-old daughter killed in crash
Blue Flames Bar & Grill has Grand Opening in Bluefield, WV
Blue Flames Bar & Grill has Grand Opening in Bluefield, WV
Nitro Police say they were called to Bailes Drive on a welfare check Monday night after they...
Police welfare check reveals man’s body, dozens of cats

Latest News

People lined up outside of Tractor Supply for spay and neuter vouchers
Tractor Supply in Bluefield hosts spay and neuter voucher giveaway
W.Va. man charged with murder after a mother and 3-year-old daughter killed in crash (Pettry...
W.Va. man charged with murder after a mother and 3-year-old daughter killed in crash (Pettry family)
A Wyoming County man was found guilty of Malicious Assault, Wanton Endangerment Involving a...
Wyoming County man sentenced to prison on slew of charges
A bill honoring Charleston Patrol Officer Cassie Johnson is headed to Gov. Jim Justice’s desk...
House lawmakers pass Patrol Officer Cassie Johnson Memorial Act