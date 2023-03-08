Man arrested in Wytheville after chase through town

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wytheville Police arrested a man Wednesday after a pursuit.

Police say at 11 a.m. they started pursuing a fugitive in Rural Retreat.

The pursuit went throughout town around Spiller Elementary School, which was placed on lockdown for the safety of the students.

The man left his vehicle behind Derm One next to Advance Auto in Wytheville. He was chased by an officer into a Walgreens, where he was arrested.

The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, Rural Retreat Police Department, and Virginia State all assisted in the arrest.

Charges are pending. No name has been released.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.