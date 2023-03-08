Man arrested in Wytheville after chase through town

Car found behind Derm One in Wytheville.
Car found behind Derm One in Wytheville.(Wytheville Police Department)
By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wytheville Police arrested a man Wednesday after a pursuit.

Police say at 11 a.m. they started pursuing a fugitive in Rural Retreat.

The pursuit went throughout town around Spiller Elementary School, which was placed on lockdown for the safety of the students.

The man left his vehicle behind Derm One next to Advance Auto in Wytheville. He was chased by an officer into a Walgreens, where he was arrested.

The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, Rural Retreat Police Department, and Virginia State all assisted in the arrest.

Charges are pending. No name has been released.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate death has been reported at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) in Beaver.
Death reported at Southern Regional Jail
Crews responding to train derailment in Summers County
Kevin Graybeal
W.Va. man charged with murder after a mother and 3-year-old daughter killed in crash
Blue Flames Bar & Grill has Grand Opening in Bluefield, WV
Blue Flames Bar & Grill has Grand Opening in Bluefield, WV
Nitro Police say they were called to Bailes Drive on a welfare check Monday night after they...
Police welfare check reveals man’s body, dozens of cats

Latest News

People lined up outside of Tractor Supply for spay and neuter vouchers
Tractor Supply in Bluefield hosts spay and neuter voucher giveaway
Jhamel Scott
McDowell County man pleads not guilty to murder charges
W.Va. man charged with murder after a mother and 3-year-old daughter killed in crash (Pettry...
W.Va. man charged with murder after a mother and 3-year-old daughter killed in crash (Pettry family)
A Wyoming County man was found guilty of Malicious Assault, Wanton Endangerment Involving a...
Wyoming County man sentenced to prison on slew of charges
A bill honoring Charleston Patrol Officer Cassie Johnson is headed to Gov. Jim Justice’s desk...
House lawmakers pass Patrol Officer Cassie Johnson Memorial Act