Dry and seasonable conditions are expected today

Highs will top off in the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon
By Collin Rogers
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
We’ll stay dry with intervals of sun and clouds today. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight, and temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s once again. Freezing temperatures could kill sensitive vegetation overnight.

Above average temperatures are expected on Thursday as highs climb into the upper 50s and low 60s. We will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds during the daytime hours.

An area of low pressure will move into our region late Thursday night. It’ll bring most of us a cold rain on Thursday night/Friday; however, some freezing rain, sleet, and snow could mix in for some north of I-64 late Thursday night/Friday morning. Temperatures will top off in the 40s for most on Friday afternoon.

Winds will flip out of the northwest Friday night/Saturday which will allow for some upslope snow showers for our western facing slopes.

We look to dry up briefly on Saturday afternoon before another area of low pressure brings us more unsettled weather early next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

