Crews responding to train derailment in Summers County

Sandstone Fire, Summers County Volunteer Fire, Pipestem Volunteer Fire, City of Hinton Fire Departments, Summers County EMS, the National Park Service & CSX have all responded to the scene.(MGN)
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SANDSTONE, W.Va. (WVVA) - WVVA has confirmed that several emergency crews are responding to a train derailment just a quarter and a half mile south of Sandstone, West Virginia.

According to dispatch the incident occurred at 4:59 AM on Wednesday morning.

One individual was transported to the hospital by ground and two other individuals were transported to the hospital by air.

WVVA has learned it is a CSX train and three caboose cars did derail.

The following agencies did respond to the scene--Sandstone Fire Department, Summers County Volunteer Fire Department, Pipestem Volunteer Fire Department, City of Hinton Fire Department, Summers County EMS, the National Park Service and CSX.

Several are still on scene surveying the area and helping with clean up as of Wednesday at 8:30 AM.

WVVA will have the very latest on WVVA News @ Noon as well as WVVA News at 5, 6, and our late evening newscasts.

