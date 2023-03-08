Bluefield city leaders want public’s input for housing town hall

Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge in Bluefield
Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge in Bluefield(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - City leaders in Bluefield, West Virginia are inviting the public to attend a town hall meeting to discuss housing in the city. It’s happening on Monday, March 13 at Mt. Zion Pentecostal Church at 6 pm.

City Manager Cecil Marson says the town hall will help residents understand grants they have received for housing. He says they will also be bringing in a team from Virginia Tech’s Center for Housing Research.

He says they want input from area residents regarding demolitions and how the city can provide more and better housing for the area.

“We’re trying to find a nice comprehensive plan here for the city. One of the biggest challenges we have is housing and so it’s helping us address that. They’re the pros that we asked them to come in and do that. So we can have a good housing plan for this community and get more folks here. A lot of folks want to come but we gotta find the housing for them,” said Marson.

Marson adds there will be another town hall on March 27 for the Southside of Bluefield.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responding to train derailment in Summers County
An inmate death has been reported at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) in Beaver.
Death reported at Southern Regional Jail
1 fatality in crash on Route 460 at Limestone Rd in Claypool Hill
1 fatality in crash on Route 460 at Limestone Rd in Claypool Hill
Kevin Graybeal
W.Va. man charged with murder after a mother and 3-year-old daughter killed in crash
Blue Flames Bar & Grill has Grand Opening in Bluefield, WV
Blue Flames Bar & Grill has Grand Opening in Bluefield, WV

Latest News

CSX reported Wednesday that all 3 injured crew members were recovering from their injuries.
Train derails in Summers Co., 3 CSX crew members injured
Train derails in Summers Co., 3 CSX crew members injured - clipped version
Train derails in Summers Co., 3 CSX crew members injured - clipped version
Princeton’s Renaissance Theater is getting back to renovations
Princeton’s Renaissance Theater is getting back to renovations
Sara Pettry, 30, and Brooklyn Pettry, 3
Raleigh County firefighter community comes together to support family following fatal car wreck