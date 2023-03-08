Bluefield city leaders want public’s input for housing town hall

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - City leaders in Bluefield, West Virginia are inviting the public to attend a town hall meeting to discuss housing in the city. It’s happening on Monday, March 13 at Mt. Zion Pentecostal Church at 6 pm.

City Manager Cecil Marson says the town hall will help residents understand grants they have received for housing. He says they will also be bringing in a team from Virginia Tech’s Center for Housing Research.

He says they want input from area residents regarding demolitions and how the city can provide more and better housing for the area.

“We’re trying to find a nice comprehensive plan here for the city. One of the biggest challenges we have is housing and so it’s helping us address that. They’re the pros that we asked them to come in and do that. So we can have a good housing plan for this community and get more folks here. A lot of folks want to come but we gotta find the housing for them,” said Marson.

Marson adds there will be another town hall on March 27 for the Southside of Bluefield.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.