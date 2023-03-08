Bluefield beats Liberty for regional title, 12th-straight trip to Charleston

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield’s defense stepped up and propelled the Beavers to the regional championship.

Bluefield beat Liberty, 54-46 and reaches the state tournament for the twelfth -straight season.

The Beavers are the #2 seed in the state tournament and will face #7 Wheeling Central on Wednesday, March 15th at 1:00 p.m.

