AAA and sheriff give tips for a safe spring break

Hitting the road for spring break plans? These tips may be for you.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -During spring break, a lot of college students give up hitting the books and hit the road. They’ve got some free time and many make fun plans. But be careful if travel is on the itinerary. Experts with AAA say their best advice for spring break travelers is to prepare. Things like making reservations, packing your foreign currency if you’re going international, and buying travel insurance to cover any emergencies that could arise.

“Had a lady who walked into a parking curb and broke her toe. Who expects that?” says Sandy Schweingruber, a travel advisor at AAA’s Bluefield, VA office, “Once you leave the states, your medical insurance may or may not work. This lady had travel insurance, thank goodness, which included medical coverage, but I mean, anything could happen...”

Some other tips from AAA include using a travel advisor, luggage trackers, and taking steps to protect your identity such as AAA’s identity theft protection included with membership.

If your spring break plans include taking a different type of trip or maybe even a bit of partying, the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind you to stay off the roads – for your sake and other drivers.

“Even though they’re on spring break, and they’ve got a break, we’ve not taken a break. Law enforcement is still out there. We’re still watching for drunk drivers... We’re watching for illegal drug use. Things that they need to consider is having a designated driver. If they’re going to a party, if they’re going out with friends, have that designated driver to make sure everybody gets home safe and you’re not putting other people on the road in danger,” says Sheriff Brian Hieatt.

Sheriff Hieatt adds, the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office does notice an increase in drinking and driving arrests over spring break. If a student is caught driving under the influence, the repercussions could jeopardize the rest of their semester, or more importantly, change the rest of their lives. A DUI causing injury could be a felony.

