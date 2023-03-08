1 fatality in crash on Route 460 at Limestone Rd in Claypool Hill

CLAYPOOL HILL, Va. (WVVA) - From Virginia State Police:

“At 10:45 a.m. on March 8, 2023, Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Tazewell County. The crash occurred on Route 460 at Limestone Rd. There is one confirmed fatality. A second person has been transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The crash remains under investigation.”

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.