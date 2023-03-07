W.Va. man charged with murder after a mother and 3-year-old daughter killed in crash

ARNETT, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia State Police S/Tpr. S.A. Wickline was dispatched to a car crash on Sunday, March 5 at around 7:30 p.m. on Coal River Road in Arnett.

According to a release from West Virginia State Police Captain R.A. Maddy, ‘Once on scene, S/Tpr. Wickline learned the driver of a gold Lincoln SUV involved in the crash had fled the scene.”

Sara Pettry, 30, of Naoma, W.Va. was the driver of the second vehicle where she also had three juvenile passengers. Her and her three-year-old daughter passed away due to their injuries in the crash.

“A seven year old female passenger was flown to CAMC for treatment. An 11 year old male was transported by ambulance to Raleigh General Hospital for treatment. A WVSP crash reconstruction team responded to work the crash, and Investigators were able to identify a person of interest,” said Maddy.

The WVSP reported that as of Monday, March 6, they have taken Kevin Lamar Graybeal, 54, of Dameron, W.Va. into custody and charged him with two counts of Second-Degree Murder, two counts of Leaving the Scene of an Accident-Causing Death, and one count each of Reckless Driving, Driving Suspended, Obstructing an Officer, and Assault.

Graybeal has also been transported to Raleigh General Hospital for injuries the WVSP believe he might have sustained from the crash.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

