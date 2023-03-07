W.Va. man charged with murder after a mother and 3-year-old daughter killed in crash

Kevin Graybeal
Kevin Graybeal(WV Corrections)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARNETT, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia State Police S/Tpr. S.A. Wickline was dispatched to a car crash on Sunday, March 5 at around 7:30 p.m. on Coal River Road in Arnett.

According to a release from West Virginia State Police Captain R.A. Maddy, ‘Once on scene, S/Tpr. Wickline learned the driver of a gold Lincoln SUV involved in the crash had fled the scene.”

Sara Pettry, 30, of Naoma, W.Va. was the driver of the second vehicle where she also had three juvenile passengers. Her and her three-year-old daughter passed away due to their injuries in the crash.

“A seven year old female passenger was flown to CAMC for treatment. An 11 year old male was transported by ambulance to Raleigh General Hospital for treatment. A WVSP crash reconstruction team responded to work the crash, and Investigators were able to identify a person of interest,” said Maddy.

The WVSP reported that as of Monday, March 6, they have taken Kevin Lamar Graybeal, 54, of Dameron, W.Va. into custody and charged him with two counts of Second-Degree Murder, two counts of Leaving the Scene of an Accident-Causing Death, and one count each of Reckless Driving, Driving Suspended, Obstructing an Officer, and Assault.

Graybeal has also been transported to Raleigh General Hospital for injuries the WVSP believe he might have sustained from the crash.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mercer County Sheriff's Department vehicle
Mercer County Sheriff’s Department announces DUI and seat belt checkpoints
Powerball winning ticket sold in Virginia.
Pulaski gas station owner reacts to selling $161 million Powerball ticket
Blue Flames Bar & Grill has Grand Opening in Bluefield, WV
Blue Flames Bar & Grill has Grand Opening in Bluefield, WV
A man was charged with Wanton Endangerment on Friday after firing shots into a home in Shady...
Man charged with firing rounds into home in Raleigh County
Peterstown woman celebrates 101st birthday
Peterstown woman celebrates 101st birthday

Latest News

The Clover Club is located at 529 Commerce Street adjacent to the Historic Granada.
Local restaurant to host St. Patrick’s themed soup-off competition
Drinking, drug use and driving increased during COVID, WVU study says
The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is set to host its third annual Concealed Weapons Class on...
Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office to host 3rd Concealed Weapons Class
The demanding role of caregiver can a woman's physical, mental, and social health
AGING IN PLACE: Women’s History Month shines a light on the demands placed on women caregivers