We stay cool and dry into Wednesday

We’ll gradually see skies become mostly clear overnight, but we’ll be much colder than we’ve been recently! Low temps should drop below freezing and hit the 20s for most.

Wednesday looks dry; we’ll just see passing clouds. Highs will be seasonable, in the mid 40s-low 50s for most. We look partly cloudy, dry, and chilly again Wednesday night. Lows will dip into the 20s and low 30s.

Our next low-pressure system will head our way late week. While most of Thursday is looking dry and mild, we’ll see increasing clouds and gradually increasing winds into Thursday night.

Late Thursday (after midnight) and into Friday, we’ll see developing cold rain, with some ice/snow possible at higher elevations (especially north of I-64), but little to snow accumulation is expected. We’ll stay chilly with spotty rain/snow through the weekend and into early next week...

