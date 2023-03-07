We stay cool and dry into Wednesday

High pressure sticks with us into midweek
WEDNESDAY FORECAST
WEDNESDAY FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST
Tonight
Tonight(WVVA)

We’ll gradually see skies become mostly clear overnight, but we’ll be much colder than we’ve been recently! Low temps should drop below freezing and hit the 20s for most.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST
WEDNESDAY FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday looks dry; we’ll just see passing clouds. Highs will be seasonable, in the mid 40s-low 50s for most. We look partly cloudy, dry, and chilly again Wednesday night. Lows will dip into the 20s and low 30s.

MILD TEMPS THURSDAY
MILD TEMPS THURSDAY(WVVA)

Our next low-pressure system will head our way late week. While most of Thursday is looking dry and mild, we’ll see increasing clouds and gradually increasing winds into Thursday night.

PRESSURE CHANGE
PRESSURE CHANGE(WVVA WEATHER)

Late Thursday (after midnight) and into Friday, we’ll see developing cold rain, with some ice/snow possible at higher elevations (especially north of I-64), but little to snow accumulation is expected. We’ll stay chilly with spotty rain/snow through the weekend and into early next week...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

