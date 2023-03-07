Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office to host 3rd Concealed Weapons Class

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:09 AM EST
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is set to host its third annual Concealed Weapons Class on Saturday, March 18 at 9 a.m.

According to a post the Sheriff’s Office made, the class will be at the First Assembly of God in Tazewell, and there will be a community breakfast at 7 a.m. for those who wish to join.

For more information about this class, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (276) 988-1152.

