Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office to host 3rd Concealed Weapons Class

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is set to host its third annual Concealed Weapons Class on Saturday, March 18 at 9 a.m.

According to a post the Sheriff’s Office made, the class will be at the First Assembly of God in Tazewell, and there will be a community breakfast at 7 a.m. for those who wish to join.

For more information about this class, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (276) 988-1152.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.