Gardening courses coming to Chuck Mathena Center in March & April

Chuck Mathena Center is located at 2 Stafford Drive in Princeton, WV.
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Watch above to learn more about starting and growing your own vegetables in your own garden.

How to start a vegetable garden

March 29th

5:00pm

Instructor:

Van Wysong

$15

Growing Vegetables 101

April 5th

5:00pm

Instructor:

Van Wysong

$15

Click here for more information from Chuck Mathena Center.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mercer County Sheriff's Department vehicle
Mercer County Sheriff’s Department announces DUI and seat belt checkpoints
Powerball winning ticket sold in Virginia.
Pulaski gas station owner reacts to selling $161 million Powerball ticket
Blue Flames Bar & Grill has Grand Opening in Bluefield, WV
Blue Flames Bar & Grill has Grand Opening in Bluefield, WV
A man was charged with Wanton Endangerment on Friday after firing shots into a home in Shady...
Man charged with firing rounds into home in Raleigh County
Peterstown woman celebrates 101st birthday
Peterstown woman celebrates 101st birthday

Latest News

The Clover Club is located at 529 Commerce Street adjacent to the Historic Granada.
Local restaurant to host St. Patrick’s themed soup-off competition
Kevin Graybeal
W.Va. man charged with murder after a mother and 3-year-old daughter killed in crash
Drinking, drug use and driving increased during COVID, WVU study says
The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is set to host its third annual Concealed Weapons Class on...
Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office to host 3rd Concealed Weapons Class