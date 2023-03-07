Seasonable temperatures return today

A cold front is moving through our region this morning. There isn’t much moisture associated with this front, but I’m not going to rule out a stray shower this morning. We will notice temperatures dropping throughout the day, holding steady in the 40s for most this afternoon. Winds will pick up out of the northwest and could gust upwards of 25-30 mph at times.

Most should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures will drop throughout the day. (WVVA WEATHER)

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight, and it’ll be much cooler than we have been in quite some time. Temperatures will tumble into the 20s tonight so make sure to cover any sensitive vegetation.

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight as temperatures drop into the 20s for most. (WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds and seasonable temperatures. Highs will climb into the upper 40s and low 50s for most.

Partly cloudy skies are expected on Wednesday as temperatures climb into the 40s and low 50s. (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll warm into the 50s and low 60s on Thursday afternoon before temperatures drop on Friday and into the weekend. An area of low pressure will move into our region on Friday which will bring more unsettled weather and cooler conditions.

Temperatures are trending cooler over the next several days. (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain is expected Friday and depending on the track, we could see some freezing rain, sleet, and snow mixing in for some. Temperatures only look to top off in the 30s and 40s Friday-Sunday. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.