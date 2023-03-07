Roanoke City detention center deputy fired after being charged with bribery

(WDBJ)
By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke City detention center deputy has been fired after being charged with bribery, according to Virginia State Police.

State police had been investigating Jonathan Hidalgo since January.

Hidalgo was fired Tuesday after being charged with attempting to deliver narcotics to a prisoner, delivery of narcotics to a prisoner, and two counts of bribery in a correctional facility.

Hidalgo had worked for the agency since 2019 but was placed on leave in January.

A statement from the Roanoke Sheriff’s Office can be found below:

“Sheriff Hash wishes to convey that since his first day in office, he and those within this department have worked hard to gain and increase the communities trust. He has and will continue to be transparent with the citizens and there will be no tolerance for those that do not hold true to the moral standards and rules of conduct which guide those employed with the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office.”

