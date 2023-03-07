Pulaski County Schools closing to allow for travel to state championship game

By Andrew Webb
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County High School Girls Basketball team is playing in the VHSL Class 4 state championship game in Richmond Thursday.

To allow for students and faculty to travel to the game, PCPS is closing school Thursday and Friday.

They made the decision to close to allow everyone a chance to see the Lady Cougars win.

“It just seemed like the right thing to do for our community so that the parents who wanted to take their kids down there wouldn’t have to worry about them missing school and and hopefully we can get a good crowd down there and we can have just a good experience for everyone,” PCPS Superintendent Kevin Siers said.

Siers says the high school is finalizing plans to take a spirit bus to Richmond to allow students to attend the game.

