Local restaurant to host St. Patrick’s themed soup-off competition

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Local restaurants are getting in the spirit of the St. Patrick’s Day holiday.

One of those restaurants includes the Railyard which is hosting, ‘Stevie’s St. Paddy’s Day Soup-Off’ on Saturday, March 18th from 1-6 PM in the Clover Club.

The winner takes home a grand prize of $500.

Among the judges for the soup-off include WVVA’s own evening anchor and content manager, Melinda Zosh.

The event will feature live music and craft beer as well.

Advance tickets for the event can be found here.

Soup-Off Winners: 1st - Steven Brown (Shrimp & Corn Chowder) 2nd - Jonathan Clifton (Mexican Chorizo) 3rd - Hal (Lobster Bisque) (Southwest Virginia Community College)

The competition is named after Bluefield, Virginia native and Graham High graduate, Steven Brown.

Brown is the kitchen manager for The Railyard/Clover Club and has worked at the restaurant for two years.

Brown is fresh off the heels of taking home first place at Southwest Virginia Community College’s local soup-off in February.

All the St. Paddy’s Soup fun is sponsored by Grant’s Supermarkets.

