Lewisburg to welcome back First Fridays event following haitus

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - If you’ve found yourself in Lewisburg on the first Friday of January, February or March, you may have noticed something different.

No First Fridays after Five.

First Fridays is an agreement between Lewisburg businesses and restaurants to extend their hours to 8 p.m. on the first Friday of each month. This year, however, those businesses decided to delay the event until Spring. They say it allows them to skip the slower months and instead put all their energy into the busier ones...

“We felt it was better to set those three months out and we can really focus on the nine months out of the year when the weather’s better, and in the summer, and then, of course, Fall and Winter when we start looking at holidays and things like that,” explained First Fridays coordinator Ginger Steele.

First Fridays will kick off for 2023 on April 7. Steele says, in addition to extending business hours, a lot of shops will host live music and other fun events to encourage participation.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.