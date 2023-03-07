Lewisburg to welcome back First Fridays event following haitus

First Fridays
First Fridays(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - If you’ve found yourself in Lewisburg on the first Friday of January, February or March, you may have noticed something different.

No First Fridays after Five.

First Fridays is an agreement between Lewisburg businesses and restaurants to extend their hours to 8 p.m. on the first Friday of each month. This year, however, those businesses decided to delay the event until Spring. They say it allows them to skip the slower months and instead put all their energy into the busier ones...

“We felt it was better to set those three months out and we can really focus on the nine months out of the year when the weather’s better, and in the summer, and then, of course, Fall and Winter when we start looking at holidays and things like that,” explained First Fridays coordinator Ginger Steele.

First Fridays will kick off for 2023 on April 7. Steele says, in addition to extending business hours, a lot of shops will host live music and other fun events to encourage participation.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mercer County Sheriff's Department vehicle
Mercer County Sheriff’s Department announces DUI and seat belt checkpoints
Powerball winning ticket sold in Virginia.
Pulaski gas station owner reacts to selling $161 million Powerball ticket
Blue Flames Bar & Grill has Grand Opening in Bluefield, WV
Blue Flames Bar & Grill has Grand Opening in Bluefield, WV
A man was charged with Wanton Endangerment on Friday after firing shots into a home in Shady...
Man charged with firing rounds into home in Raleigh County
Peterstown woman celebrates 101st birthday
Peterstown woman celebrates 101st birthday

Latest News

The Bluefield, West Virginia Police Department (BPD) is not recruiting certified and...
Bluefield, W.Va. Police Department is now recruiting
Gov. Jim Justice held a ceremony with lawmakers in the House and Senate on Tuesday to...
Gov. Justice signs largest tax cut in West Virginia history with lawmakers
An inmate death has been reported at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) in Beaver.
Death reported at Southern Regional Jail
Police welfare check reveals man’s body, more than 60 cats